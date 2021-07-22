Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,352 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,314,000 after acquiring an additional 173,523 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOMN opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $954.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.42. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 230.61% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

