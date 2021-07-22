Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,833 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at $223,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

EWY stock opened at $89.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.65. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.