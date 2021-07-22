Northern Trust Corp Sells 12,629 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,629 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Transcat were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 21,795.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Transcat alerts:

TRNS stock opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.08. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $456.28 million, a PE ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transcat news, Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,237.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.