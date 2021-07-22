Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,589 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.78% of Daseke worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Daseke by 371.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DSKE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

DSKE stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $436.80 million, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 2.12. Daseke, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.70 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 1.16%. On average, analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

