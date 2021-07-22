NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases 70,080 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,080 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $86,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after buying an additional 1,392,712 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after buying an additional 688,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,528,000 after purchasing an additional 607,038 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.51. 30,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,206. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $110.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.30.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

