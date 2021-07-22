NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $21.29 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,426 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 412,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,340,868. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $43.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $231.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

