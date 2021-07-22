NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $16.69 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,267 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $9,365,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 420,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $242,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Starbucks by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,275. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a PE ratio of 142.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $120.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.