NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 17,681 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 235.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,683,200,000 after acquiring an additional 93,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,336,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,081,402,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,047,856,000 after acquiring an additional 41,649 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.81.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $10.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $525.15. 20,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,275. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $399.16 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $206.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

