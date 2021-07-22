NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,125 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Professional Planning purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FIDU traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.51. 104,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,875. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $36.95 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.