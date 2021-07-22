North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4,490.51

Shares of North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,490.51 ($58.67) and traded as high as GBX 4,740 ($61.93). North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 4,700 ($61.41), with a volume of 5,175 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £662.36 million and a P/E ratio of 5.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,503.86.

In other news, insider Charles Wake acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,578 ($59.81) per share, for a total transaction of £50,358 ($65,793.05).

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

