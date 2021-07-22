Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Noah worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Noah by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Noah by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Noah by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Noah by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Noah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noah alerts:

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.68. Noah Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CICC Research upgraded Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.