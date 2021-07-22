Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nidec had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 7.56%.

Shares of NJDCY traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.33. The stock had a trading volume of 90,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,721. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.76. Nidec has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sales of small precision, automotive, commercial and industrial motors, motors for machinery, electronic and optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, Nidec Motors and Actuators, and Others.

