NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $273.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.98.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS. Research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Ciolek bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 159.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 42,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 157.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,785 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

