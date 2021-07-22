NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Hits $34.48

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $779,292.97 and $115,115.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for $34.48 or 0.00107846 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00037474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00102513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00142591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,969.43 or 0.99983292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

