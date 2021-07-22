Nexus Market Cap Reaches $28.66 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Nexus has a market capitalization of $28.66 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nexus has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.
Nexus Coin Profile
Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 71,106,988 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Nexus Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
