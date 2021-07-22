Nexus Market Cap Reaches $28.66 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Nexus has a market capitalization of $28.66 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nexus has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 71,106,988 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Nexus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

