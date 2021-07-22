NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,686,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,532,000 after acquiring an additional 475,137 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after acquiring an additional 233,719 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 143,943 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NXGN stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 108.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

