NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $75.51 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

