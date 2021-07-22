NEXT (LON:NXT) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

NEXT (LON:NXT) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 6,500 ($84.92). Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.47% from the stock’s current price.

NXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,135 ($93.22) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NEXT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,131.25 ($93.17).

NXT stock traded up GBX 74 ($0.97) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company had a trading volume of 293,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,293. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,958.86. The company has a market capitalization of £10.66 billion and a PE ratio of 36.14. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 5,028 ($65.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27.

In related news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total transaction of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

