NEXT (LON:NXT) Receives “Under review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

NXT has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,135 ($93.22) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered NEXT to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,131.25 ($93.17).

Shares of LON:NXT traded up GBX 74 ($0.97) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company had a trading volume of 293,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 5,028 ($65.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,958.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $57.50. This represents a yield of 1.37%.

In other NEXT news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total transaction of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

