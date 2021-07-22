NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $67.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.02, but opened at $60.06. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust shares last traded at $60.18, with a volume of 67 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $264,800. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,061,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 80,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.11 and a beta of 1.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

