Newbold Family Trust Sells 2,500 Shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Stock

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $102,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ALTA stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 50,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,922. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $774.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Altabancorp by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Altabancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Altabancorp by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altabancorp by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Altabancorp by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

