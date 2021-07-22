New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Up to $1.57

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.57, but opened at $1.62. New Gold shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 18,483 shares.

NGD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 57.0% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 90.4% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares during the period. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

