Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Nevro alerts:

NYSE NVRO traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $153.59. 6,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,315. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.08. Nevro has a 12 month low of $126.96 and a 12 month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. Research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $2,035,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Nevro by 414.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.