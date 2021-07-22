NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $37.06, but opened at $31.46. NETGEAR shares last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 13,685 shares traded.

Specifically, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $195,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $981,723.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,824.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,006. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42. The company has a market cap of $988.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.81.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 469.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

