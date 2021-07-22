NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. NETGEAR updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NTGR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.06. 433,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,375. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.42. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $113,319.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $224,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,877.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,101 shares of company stock worth $2,235,006 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

