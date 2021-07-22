Netflix, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.41 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $10.41 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.83. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2022 earnings at $11.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $513.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $227.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Netflix has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after acquiring an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

