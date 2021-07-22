NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Declares GBX 0.39 Dividend

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of NB Global Monthly Income Fund stock opened at GBX 88 ($1.15) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.13. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 75.80 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 89.60 ($1.17).
About NB Global Monthly Income Fund
