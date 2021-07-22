National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Purchased by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 134.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 0.06% of National Research worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of National Research by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in National Research by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in National Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $281,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 56,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,843 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $51.40. 26,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,349. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 25.75%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

National Research Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

