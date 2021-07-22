National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 0.10% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

NYSE NFG traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $50.42. 814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,491. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.45.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

