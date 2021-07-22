National Bankshares Cuts BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$5.20

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$5.25 to C$5.20 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.20 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.98 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.15.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$4.44 on Monday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$3.91 and a twelve month high of C$4.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.34. The firm has a market cap of C$394.36 million and a PE ratio of -5.82.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

