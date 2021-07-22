National Bank Financial Trims Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Target Price to C$41.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial to C$41.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SU. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.31.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$26.45 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$31.38. The stock has a market cap of C$39.85 billion and a PE ratio of 1,469.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.7299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,666.67%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

