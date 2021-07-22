National Bank Financial Raises Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target to C$55.00

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

TCS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Tecsys from C$49.30 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TCS traded up C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$725.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.57. Tecsys has a 1-year low of C$25.75 and a 1-year high of C$66.58.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

