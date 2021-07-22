National Bank Financial Raises Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$84.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$84.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$96.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$83.86.

Shares of L stock opened at C$79.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.11 billion and a PE ratio of 24.02. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$80.88.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.41%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

