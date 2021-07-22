National Bank Financial Raises Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$68.50

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$65.50 to C$68.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $48.94 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2.23%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

