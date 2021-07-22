National Bank Financial Cuts ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$13.50

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

AETUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Shares of AETUF opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.89. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.62. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $409.53 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

