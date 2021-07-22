National Bank Financial Comments on Sienna Senior Living Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sienna Senior Living in a report issued on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$161.23 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.03.

Shares of SIA stock opened at C$16.42 on Wednesday. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$9.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -92.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is -528.81%.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,454,400. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $306,380.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

