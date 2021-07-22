National Bank Financial Comments on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FSM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $32,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $74,000. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

