National Bank Financial Boosts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to C$12.25

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

