Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.29. 15,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,044. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $187.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $1,408,936. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

