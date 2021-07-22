Nano Trading 18.4% Lower This Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.44 or 0.00010774 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $458.71 million and approximately $19.64 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,952.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,971.71 or 0.06170733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.09 or 0.01336649 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.00365003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00132616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.51 or 0.00602483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.66 or 0.00374500 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00289498 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.