Namecoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,662.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $16.94 million and $7,662.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00003580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,105.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.11 or 0.01352152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00377667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00078970 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001126 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000205 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.