Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Trading Up 8.8%

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s stock price traded up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.87 and last traded at $24.87. 5,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 310,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nam Tai Property from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.26 million, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 32.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTP. Iszo Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 5,285,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,169,000 after buying an additional 1,132,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

