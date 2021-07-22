MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 262,306 shares.The stock last traded at $27.63 and had previously closed at $27.81.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.06 million. On average, analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

