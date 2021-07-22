MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.14.

NYSE:MYTE opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $15,543,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $1,151,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $4,616,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $4,101,000. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.