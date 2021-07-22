Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) traded up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $21.28. 8,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 507,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MYOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, cut their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.11.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $73,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $42,191,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,098,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 775,758 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,290,000 after buying an additional 597,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $8,218,000. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

