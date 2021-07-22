MurAll Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One MurAll coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MurAll has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. MurAll has a total market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $272,151.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00047562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00013543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.56 or 0.00821705 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About MurAll

MurAll is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,695,319 coins and its circulating supply is 8,836,339,221 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

