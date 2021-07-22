Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MLLGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.63.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

