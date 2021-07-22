Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.38% of Mueller Industries worth $32,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE MLI opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.17. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.