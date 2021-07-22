M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

MTB stock opened at $133.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.55. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.76.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.