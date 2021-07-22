MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRC. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,279,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MRC Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,905,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,326,000 after buying an additional 216,395 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.52.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.79 million. Equities analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

